Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

