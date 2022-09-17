Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

