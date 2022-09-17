Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 407 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

