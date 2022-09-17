Apella Capital LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.08 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

