Apella Capital LLC Buys 366 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after buying an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after buying an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

