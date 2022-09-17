Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,094 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

NYSE ES opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.