Apella Capital LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $308.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

