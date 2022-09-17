Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $23.46 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

