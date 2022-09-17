Apella Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

