Apella Capital LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

