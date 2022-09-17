Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,126,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,572,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.