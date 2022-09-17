Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,126,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,572,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.

