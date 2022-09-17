Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 342 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

