Bank of New Hampshire Has $56,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,082,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 505,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

