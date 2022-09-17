Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $465.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

