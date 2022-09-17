Bank of New Hampshire Has $113,000 Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $404,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $392,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

