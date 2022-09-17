Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

T opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

