Bank of New Hampshire Buys 835 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

