Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,639 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $83.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.08.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.