Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of MAN opened at $69.99 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

