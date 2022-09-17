Bank of New Hampshire Sells 210 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $233.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.80.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.