The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.