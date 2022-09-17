Bank of New Hampshire Sells 11,038 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

