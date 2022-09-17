Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

