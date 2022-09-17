Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,365,830 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

