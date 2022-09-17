Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

