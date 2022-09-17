Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,771 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,771 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

