Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46,332 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

