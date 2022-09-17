Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

