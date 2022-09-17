Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

