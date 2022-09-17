Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $949,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

PECO stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.