Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $949,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 386.21%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
