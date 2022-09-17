Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 787.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $56.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.