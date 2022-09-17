Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.