Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 375.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of ASML by 13.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $467.25 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $888.72. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

