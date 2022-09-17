Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

