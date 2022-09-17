Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after buying an additional 214,208 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

