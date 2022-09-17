Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.