Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

