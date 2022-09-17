Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Daniel L. Florness Acquires 4,000 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

