Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

VRT opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 29.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vertiv by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

