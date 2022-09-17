Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.29.

ROK opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

