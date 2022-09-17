Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $85.81 on Thursday. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34.

Insider Activity at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $10,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $8,633,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Chase by 10.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

