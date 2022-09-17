Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:LADR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
