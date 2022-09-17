Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

