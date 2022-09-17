Paramount Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of 775.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.17 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.