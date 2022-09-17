Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$175.87 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, August 15th.

