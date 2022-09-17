Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$175.87 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Recommended Stories
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.