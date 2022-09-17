AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $201.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

