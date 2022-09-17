Owens Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $436,456 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

