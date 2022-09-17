ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
TSE:ARX opened at C$18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.37. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.0784574 EPS for the current year.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
