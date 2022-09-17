ARC Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARX opened at C$18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.37. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.0784574 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ARC Resources

ARX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.15.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.