Jacobs Solutions Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Jacobs Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $117.27 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

