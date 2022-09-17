COG Financial Services Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:COG)

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
COG Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29.
About COG Financial Services
