Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HIE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.