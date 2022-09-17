Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HIE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

